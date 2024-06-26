Dominican legislators call for border protection

Santo Domingo.- After the arrival of the first contingent of Kenyan troops in neighboring Haiti, legislators from various political parties have urged the Dominican government to protect the border to prevent Haitian gangs from seeking refuge on Dominican soil.

The congressmen expressed their willingness to support any initiative that empowers the Executive to take necessary measures.

Although the arrival of the 400 Kenyan police officers in Haiti is seen as a significant step towards restoring order, Dominican deputies are primarily concerned that gang members, feeling cornered, might attempt to enter the Dominican Republic.

Haitian Gangs

Since mid-March, armed gangs have taken control of central Port-au-Prince, Haiti, leading to the abandonment of the area, including by the police. Schools, clinics, pharmacies, houses, an art school, and numerous cars have been looted and burned by these gangs.

In operations between February 29 and March 26, the Haitian National Police reported killing 17 alleged gang members, including gang leaders Ernst Julmé (alias Ti Greg) and Makandal. They also confiscated 17 weapons, including 12-gauge rifles, AK47s, 9-millimeter pistols, and M4s, and seized one vehicle.