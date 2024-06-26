Low potential for hurricane development in the Caribbean

Miami, FL.- An area of low pressure located approximately 900 miles northwest of the Cape Verde Islands has garnered attention from meteorologists today due to its persistent but isolated showers and thunderstorms east of its center. The system, currently moving southwestward at a pace of 10 to 15 mph, is expected to encounter stronger upper-level winds tonight and tomorrow, which are likely to inhibit any significant development.

As of now, no special watches or warnings have been issued for this weather system. The chance of this system developing further over the next 48 hours is assessed as low, with a 10 percent probability of formation. Meteorologists continue to monitor its progress closely for any changes.

This article is based on information provided by the National Hurricane Center and is subject to updates as new data becomes available.