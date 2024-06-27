Citizens protest rising prices of Essential Goods

Santo Domingo.- Despite consumer complaints about rising prices of essential goods, the director of the National Institute for the Protection of Consumer Rights (ProConsumidor) assures that efforts are being made alongside the government to stabilize prices.

In recent months, citizens have expressed frustration as their earnings often fall short of covering basic food costs.

A tour conducted by CDN in Santo Domingo markets revealed that merchants and consumers report ongoing price increases for staple foods, particularly rice and onions.

Eddy Alcántara, executive director of ProConsumidor, after meeting with directors of rice factories who confirmed sufficient supply, stated that the institute is committed to maintaining price stability.

Source: CDN