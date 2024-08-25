New aqueduct system inaugurated in Monte Plata

Monte Plata, DR.- A new multiple aqueduct system, known as Guanuma-Los Botados, was officially inaugurated in the province of Monte Plata. This project aims to provide a reliable and high-quality water supply to over 42,000 residents.

The RD$996,682,246.80 investment has resulted in the construction of a new intake structure, a new water treatment plant, and extensive distribution networks. The project was expanded to meet the growing water demands of the region and improve the overall quality of life for residents.

Among the communities set to benefit from this new infrastructure are Guanuma, Los Botados, Las Mercedes, Los Rieles, Sanguino and many others.

President Luis Abinader and Wellington Arnaud, the Executive Director of the National Institute of Potable Water and Sewage (INAPA), led the inauguration ceremony.

The scope of the project includes the construction of a new intake structure, a new water treatment plant, pumping lines, a main pipeline, distribution networks and regulatory reservoirs.

Arnaud reaffirmed his commitment to fulfilling the government’s promise of providing access to potable water to every household in the Dominican Republic.