5.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Mona Passage

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake was recorded at approximately 1:16 a.m. on Monday in the Mona Passage, west of Cabo Rojo. Residents in Aguada, Añasco, Mayagüez, and even the Dominican Republic reported feeling the tremor on social media.

The Puerto Rico Seismic Network indicated that the maximum intensity was observed in Aguadilla, with the earthquake occurring at a depth of 94 kilometers. No tsunami watches, warnings, or advisories have been issued for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands following the quake.