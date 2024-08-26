Government launches ‘Soy Yo RD’ App for easy access to citizen information

Santo Domingo.- The Government Office of Information and Communication Technologies (OGTIC) has launched a new mobile application called “Soy Yo RD: Mi Carpeta Ciudadana,” designed to centralize access to citizens’ personal information on mobile devices. The app is available for download on both iOS and Android platforms, offering users convenient control over essential data.

In its initial phase, “Soy Yo RD: Mi Carpeta Ciudadana” allows users to access a variety of critical information. This includes basic details from the identity and electoral documents provided by the Central Electoral Board (JCE), driver’s license information from the National Institute of Transit and Land Transport (Intrant), and health insurance affiliation under Sisalril. The app also provides details on garbage collection contracts with the National District Council (ADN), electricity billing data with EDES, academic records from the Single Educational Record, and the status of scholarship applications.