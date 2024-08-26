National Police: no evidence of Haitian gangs entering Dominican Republic
Santo Domingo.- On Monday, the National Police reported that there is currently no evidence of gangs from Haiti entering Dominican territory to commit crimes. The law enforcement agency, in collaboration with the Public Prosecutor’s Office, has not found indications of foreign criminals from other nationalities operating within the country.
Colonel Diego Pesqueira, Director of Strategic Communications for the National Police, confirmed to the press that there are no records of criminal activities by these groups in the Dominican Republic at present.
Pesqueira emphasized that the National Police, along with other security agencies, maintains ongoing surveillance in border areas and across the nation to prevent any illicit activities and ensure the safety of citizens.
This government is a joke. They literally have proof of the Haitian gang robbing the truckers dressed in cops uniforms. And sending the products back to Haiti. Dominican democracy is a joke. Damn everyone was happy when they killed the jefe. Now they see it was the biggest mistake in Dominican history. And it will get worse.
The national police also say there’s no evidence of police taking bribes from illegal Haitians at the border… go figure. While it’s reassuring to hear that no foreign gangs have been detected, it’s hard not to take this with a grain of salt. After all, just because there’s ‘no evidence’ doesn’t necessarily mean it’s not happening, it might just mean it’s well-hidden.