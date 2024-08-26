National Police: no evidence of Haitian gangs entering Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- On Monday, the National Police reported that there is currently no evidence of gangs from Haiti entering Dominican territory to commit crimes. The law enforcement agency, in collaboration with the Public Prosecutor’s Office, has not found indications of foreign criminals from other nationalities operating within the country.

Colonel Diego Pesqueira, Director of Strategic Communications for the National Police, confirmed to the press that there are no records of criminal activities by these groups in the Dominican Republic at present.

Pesqueira emphasized that the National Police, along with other security agencies, maintains ongoing surveillance in border areas and across the nation to prevent any illicit activities and ensure the safety of citizens.