Transport companies fined for role in Las Matas-Elías Piña accident
Santo Domingo.- The National Institute of Transit and Land Transportation (Intrant) has imposed fines totaling RD$200,000 on two private transportation companies following a recent traffic accident on the Las Matas-Elías Piña highway, known as the “Curve of Death.” The collision between two buses resulted in three fatalities and several injuries.
The fined companies, ASOPROGCHOCO and Transporte Hermanos Paulino, were penalized for allowing their drivers to operate without the necessary licenses. Intrant’s executive director, Milton Morrison, stated that an investigation revealed violations of Law 63-17, particularly Article 325, which addresses serious infractions like providing unauthorized services without Intrant and municipal approval.
A technical survey at the accident site confirmed that the drivers lacked the required operating permits, and one driver was found to be operating without the appropriate bus-driving license, which requires a Category 4 license.
Morrison emphasized Intrant’s commitment to road safety and its role in enforcing traffic regulations. He also urged transportation operators to comply with legal requirements for service provision. Additionally, the drivers involved in the accident will be required to complete driver education courses provided by Intrant before they can obtain an operating license.
they really need to enforce the laws before such tragedy. the busses on the road are just terrible. they think they own the roads and make up the rules of the road as they go.