Transport companies fined for role in Las Matas-Elías Piña accident

The fined companies, ASOPROGCHOCO and Transporte Hermanos Paulino, were penalized for allowing their drivers to operate without the necessary licenses. Intrant’s executive director, Milton Morrison, stated that an investigation revealed violations of Law 63-17, particularly Article 325, which addresses serious infractions like providing unauthorized services without Intrant and municipal approval.

A technical survey at the accident site confirmed that the drivers lacked the required operating permits, and one driver was found to be operating without the appropriate bus-driving license, which requires a Category 4 license.

Morrison emphasized Intrant’s commitment to road safety and its role in enforcing traffic regulations. He also urged transportation operators to comply with legal requirements for service provision. Additionally, the drivers involved in the accident will be required to complete driver education courses provided by Intrant before they can obtain an operating license.