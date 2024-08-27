JCE clarifies registration status of children born to Haitian mothers
Image: JCE website
Santo Domingo.- The Central Electoral Board (JCE) has clarified that children born to Haitian mothers are not registered as Dominican citizens but are instead listed in the Foreigners’ Book, in line with Articles 18 and 25 of the Dominican Constitution.
According to the JCE, Article 18 of the Constitution specifies that individuals born in the Dominican Republic to parents who are in transit or are illegally residing in the country will also hold this immigration status. The article outlines that children of foreigners who are in transit or residing illegally are not considered Dominican, with exceptions for children of foreign diplomats and consular staff.
The JCE assured that the civil registry is safeguarded against actions that could compromise its integrity. All registration processes are conducted in strict adherence to the Constitution, laws, and court decisions.
This clarification follows a report by the newspaper El Dinero, which claimed that 67% of children born to Haitian women in the Dominican Republic are registered as Dominican citizens. In response, the JCE announced that it will conduct a thorough investigation into the report and review the statistical data used. “We have ordered an immediate and comprehensive investigation into the media report and will gather reliable statistical information on births registered in the Dominican civil registry. The results will be shared with the public in due course,” the statement concluded.
Liars they just got called doing it. Unfortunately bc of corruption and 30 years of mismanagement.
La invasión de vientres de mujeres haitianas
They are literally trying to erase us. They are not like us. Que viva El Jefe
So much for those human rights treaties the DR signed, eh? Lets hope the USA and Europe dont start treating Dominicans the same way. Dont worry they won’t, When they sign binding constitutional treaties, They abide by it, unlike the DR.