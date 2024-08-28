Amnesty International urges Dominican Republic to end ‘racist’ immigration policies

Santo Domingo.- Amnesty International (AI) has called on Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader to prioritize human rights and end what it describes as “racist” immigration policies targeting Haitians during his second term, which began on August 16. AI emphasized the urgent need for Dominican institutions to eliminate racial profiling, structural racism, and racial discrimination, ensuring the dignity and rights of Haitian migrants and Dominicans of Haitian descent are respected.

AI highlighted that since 2022, the Dominican Republic has been the leading country in deporting Haitians, despite international calls to halt forced returns due to the ongoing crisis in Haiti. In 2023 alone, 208,166 Haitians were deported, including over 20,000 minors, and nearly 100,000 have been deported so far in 2024. AI criticized these deportations as collective expulsions that violate international obligations and the principle of non-refoulement.

The organization also condemned the ongoing suspension of visas for Haitians, which has restricted legal entry into the Dominican Republic, limited family reunification, and blocked access to education and work. AI’s statement included alarming reports from victims and civil society organizations, underscoring the discriminatory and dehumanizing nature of immigration operations and detention conditions.