Amnesty International urges Dominican Republic to end ‘racist’ immigration policies
Santo Domingo.- Amnesty International (AI) has called on Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader to prioritize human rights and end what it describes as “racist” immigration policies targeting Haitians during his second term, which began on August 16. AI emphasized the urgent need for Dominican institutions to eliminate racial profiling, structural racism, and racial discrimination, ensuring the dignity and rights of Haitian migrants and Dominicans of Haitian descent are respected.
AI highlighted that since 2022, the Dominican Republic has been the leading country in deporting Haitians, despite international calls to halt forced returns due to the ongoing crisis in Haiti. In 2023 alone, 208,166 Haitians were deported, including over 20,000 minors, and nearly 100,000 have been deported so far in 2024. AI criticized these deportations as collective expulsions that violate international obligations and the principle of non-refoulement.
The organization also condemned the ongoing suspension of visas for Haitians, which has restricted legal entry into the Dominican Republic, limited family reunification, and blocked access to education and work. AI’s statement included alarming reports from victims and civil society organizations, underscoring the discriminatory and dehumanizing nature of immigration operations and detention conditions.
“Amnesty International highlighted that since 2022, the Dominican Republic has been the leading country in deporting Haitians”……. Uh, no shit Shirlock. Where do you think the largest number of ILLEGAL Haitian migrants are running off to? Switzerland?
I really think the international organization want to destroy the Dominican Republic.
Cry me a river boo hoo
Amnesty International is at it again, waving their human rights banner while conveniently ignoring the bigger picture. Sure, let’s talk about those “racist” immigration policies, shall we? Dominican Republic has been more than accommodating, taking in more Haitians than any other country, and yet we’re the villains here? It looks like AI would rather paint us as the bad guys so they can push their own agenda.. One where RD is responsible for solving Haiti’s crises single-handedly. They expect a full on integration, and that’s not even a fairytale, it’s a full-blown hallucination. It’s like expecting a lifeboat to rescue an entire sinking ship and then blaming the lifeboat when it can’t carry everyone. But sure, let’s ignore that and focus on RD as the root of all problems. What a joke.
So much for those human rights treaties the DR signed, eh? Lets hope the USA and Europe dont start treating Dominicans the same way. Dont worry they won’t, When they sign binding constitutional treaties, They abide by it, unlike the DR.
I fully support the Dominican Government and Luis Abinador. Carry on and ignore these bleeding heart Amnesty types whose only concern is more donations to carry on with their lavish lifestyles. Screw them!