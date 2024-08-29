Commission begins study of constitutional reform

Santo Domingo.- The study of the constitutional reform officially began today as the appointed commission of senators and deputies held its first meeting. The session aimed to establish a work methodology and to introduce the reform project by reading it in full before initiating debates.

Olfanny Méndez, Vice President of the Chamber of Deputies and a member of the bicameral commission, expressed optimism about this initial protocol and exploratory meeting. When asked if there was urgency in advancing the study, she affirmed the need to move quickly, emphasizing that the goal is to provide the country with the necessary reforms as soon as possible.

Regarding the contentious proposal to reduce the number of deputies, Méndez stated that she supports what is best for the country but prefers to thoroughly examine the proposal before forming an opinion. Additionally, the commission will study the D’Hondt method, evaluating its strengths and weaknesses, with the focus on ensuring that the reforms ultimately benefit the population.