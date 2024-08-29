SDE City Council reclaims Los Tres Ojos green space for sports use

Santo Domingo.- The Santo Domingo Este City Council has reclaimed a green area in Los Tres Ojos that was occupied by the Villa Juana Construction Company. This land, originally designated as a recreational space, is being returned to the community for use by local athletes for sports such as baseball, basketball, and soccer.

Mayor Dío Astacio explained that the area has long been intended for public use, despite the construction company’s 14-year attempt to expropriate it. The space, which includes several sports facilities used by over 800 children and young people, has been maintained by the community and even had structures built by the mayor’s office.

Following consultations with various municipal departments, the decision was made to reclaim the area, with the support of military personnel, municipal police, and heavy equipment. The intervention included the removal of unauthorized structures and fencing installed by the construction company.