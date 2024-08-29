U.S. Embassy and INDOMET launch initiative to tackle climate crisis

Santo Domingo.- In a collaborative effort to tackle the escalating challenges of climate change, the U.S. Embassy in the Dominican Republic, alongside the Dominican Institute of Meteorology (INDOMET), launched an innovative project today as part of the Climate Action Program 2030 (PACC). This initiative is designed to enhance the nation’s ability to respond to the adverse effects of climate change through cutting-edge technology and specialized training.

During a special visit to INDOMET headquarters, Executive Director Gloria María Ceballos and U.S. Embassy representatives launched a weather balloon equipped with advanced instruments to gather crucial atmospheric data. The balloon will measure atmospheric pressure, temperature, and humidity, playing a key role in improving the accuracy of climate predictions and responses to extreme weather events.

“This collaboration demonstrates the United States’ commitment to supporting the Dominican Republic in its fight against climate change,” said a U.S. Embassy representative at the event. “By enhancing INDOMET’s capacity to monitor and predict climate events, we are helping to protect the country’s most vulnerable communities.”

The 2030 Climate Action Program (PACC) aims to promote concrete actions for climate change adaptation and mitigation in the Dominican Republic, ensuring a safer and more sustainable future for all its citizens.

Source: RC Noticias