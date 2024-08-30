Amnesty reiterates racism against Haitians in Dominican Republic

Ana Piquer, Amnesty’s Americas director, reiterated the call for the Dominican government to reform its immigration policies, urging it to address and rectify racist practices that violate human rights. This includes adhering to international obligations and domestic laws that prohibit the deportation of pregnant women and minors.

Vice President Peña had previously asserted that the country is merely defending its sovereignty and rejected claims of racist policies, insisting that international organizations should respect national policies. Her comments followed an Amnesty International statement urging President Luis Abinader to prioritize human rights and address alleged discriminatory practices affecting Haitians during his second term.