Amnesty reiterates racism against Haitians in Dominican Republic
Image: external source
Santo Domingo.- Amnesty International (AI) responded to Dominican Vice President Raquel Peña’s denial of racist immigration policies in the country, expressing disappointment that her remarks merely dismissed the evidence of mistreatment of Haitian citizens. AI stated that the evidence of such mistreatment, supported by testimonies, statistics, and images, cannot be ignored and criticized the government’s refusal to address these issues, which undermines public trust and harms those the state is meant to protect.
Ana Piquer, Amnesty’s Americas director, reiterated the call for the Dominican government to reform its immigration policies, urging it to address and rectify racist practices that violate human rights. This includes adhering to international obligations and domestic laws that prohibit the deportation of pregnant women and minors.
Vice President Peña had previously asserted that the country is merely defending its sovereignty and rejected claims of racist policies, insisting that international organizations should respect national policies. Her comments followed an Amnesty International statement urging President Luis Abinader to prioritize human rights and address alleged discriminatory practices affecting Haitians during his second term.
If amnesty international continues with this nonsense to take in more Haitians. throw them out the country. Tell them to go to Haiti and build schools hospital and create jobs. The fighting is in the capital. Not the entire country. They can find room.
Needs to be reasonable. Reward Haitians with Visas who are sending kids to college, working in construction and agriculture which benefit the country greatly and pay taxes. You cannot deport people without asking questions. Give them a path to integrate and gaining Visa’s. They will eventually become consumers and help grow economy if you create a road map.
I’m so sick and tired of the sensationalist BS from this organization. Can we kick them out of the country already?!