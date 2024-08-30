Dominican government rejects racism allegations

Amnesty International had issued a statement highlighting the urgent need for Dominican institutions to address racial profiling, structural racism, and discrimination, particularly against Haitian migrants and Dominicans of Haitian descent. The organization called for migration policies that respect the dignity and human rights of all individuals.

Despite international concerns, the Dominican Republic has continued its deportations of Haitian migrants, becoming the leading country in deporting Haitians since 2022. According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), over 208,000 Haitians were deported in 2023, including more than 20,000 minors. Amnesty International criticized these expulsions, citing violations of the principle of non-refoulement and the right to asylum. Ana Piquer, AI’s Americas director, urged the new Dominican government under President Luis Abinader to commit to addressing the human rights challenges documented in recent months.