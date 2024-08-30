Dominican Republic sets new energy demand record

Santo Domingo.- The Minister of Energy and Mines, Joel Santos Echavarría, announced on Thursday that the country set a new record for energy demand in August, reaching 3,729 megawatts. This marks an 8.9% increase compared to the same period last year, when the demand was 3,422.69 megawatts.

“As of Wednesday, August 28, 2024, the National Interconnected Electric System reached a peak demand of 3,729 megawatts, the second record high this month. The first occurred last week with a demand of 3,690.65 megawatts,” Santos Echavarría stated.

The energy injected into the National Interconnected Electric System (SENI) totaled 80.86 GWh, bringing the cumulative total for the month to 2,168 GWh, with the maximum demand supplied at 3,729 megawatts.