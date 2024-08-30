U.S. Coast Guard repatriates 109 migrants

San Juan, Puerto Rico.- The U.S. Coast Guard in San Juan reported the repatriation of 109 migrants, including 71 Haitians and 40 Dominicans, to Dominican authorities in San Pedro de Macorís after intercepting two boats near Mona Island, Puerto Rico. The operation involved the Coast Guard, Customs and Border Protection, and Puerto Rico Police, ensuring the safety of all migrants.

In the first incident, the Coast Guard vessel Joseph Tezano intercepted 12 migrants, 11 Dominicans and one Haitian, in a six-meter makeshift boat northwest of Aguadilla on Monday. Later that day, a nine-meter improvised vessel carrying 98 migrants, including 28 Dominicans and 70 Haitians, was spotted and intercepted with the assistance of aerial surveillance and surface units.

The migrants were taken aboard the Coast Guard vessel, where they received food, water, shelter, and basic medical care. Chief of Response Matthew Romano emphasized the dangers of such journeys, noting that migrants are often forced onto unseaworthy, overloaded vessels with little or no safety equipment. The repatriated individuals are now in the custody of the Dominican Republic Navy in San Pedro de Macorís. Romano urged those considering such voyages to seek safer, legal migration routes instead.