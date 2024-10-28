Tragic canal accident in Santiago

Santiago, DR.- On Sunday at 4:00 p.m., a tragic accident took place in Santiago’s Cienfuegos canal near Ciudad Satélite, in front of the Coraasan office. A blue vehicle with license plate A 112476, driven by José Antonio Almonte, plunged into the canal while carrying Almonte and his 4-year-old daughter.

Emergency responders managed to rescue Mr. Almonte; however, he was found deceased and his body has since been returned to his family. Search efforts continue for the missing child, with coordinated efforts from Civil Defense, the Fire Department, the National Police, and 9-1-1 emergency personnel.

To aid the search, Engineer Romero, the regional director of the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources (INDRHI), has ordered the canal’s closure, allowing rescuers to work more effectively.