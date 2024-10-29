Local October 29, 2024 | 2:45 pm

Dominican legislators accused of operating over 1,100 illegal lottery banks

Santo Domingo.- Lottery bank owners in the Dominican Republic have accused a congressman and a senator of running over 1,100 illegal lottery banks, depriving the state of substantial tax revenue. Congressman Carlos Echevarría allegedly operates 613 unauthorized outlets under his company, NEGOSUR, SRL, resulting in an estimated monthly tax loss of RD$3.6 million, or RD$44 million annually. Similarly, Senator Eduardo Alexis Espiritusanto Castillo, representing La Romana, is said to operate 515 illegal banks, costing the state RD$3 million monthly, or RD$36 million per year.

Legal representative José Castillo claims these legislators have support from high-ranking officials, allegedly including an assistant attorney general, which further undermines lawful operators who have adhered to licensing and tax requirements since 1999. Speaking for the association, José Antonio Mercado Blanco highlighted the negative impact on the state and licensed bank operators, urging Finance Minister José Manuel Vicente to address what they describe as official complicity in illegal gambling operations.
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Dominican Stan
October 29, 2024 6:06 pm

Wheres camp, we need someone in here to blame dominicans not paying taxes on the Haitians.

0
Reply