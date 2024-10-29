Dominican legislators accused of operating over 1,100 illegal lottery banks
Santo Domingo.- Lottery bank owners in the Dominican Republic have accused a congressman and a senator of running over 1,100 illegal lottery banks, depriving the state of substantial tax revenue. Congressman Carlos Echevarría allegedly operates 613 unauthorized outlets under his company, NEGOSUR, SRL, resulting in an estimated monthly tax loss of RD$3.6 million, or RD$44 million annually. Similarly, Senator Eduardo Alexis Espiritusanto Castillo, representing La Romana, is said to operate 515 illegal banks, costing the state RD$3 million monthly, or RD$36 million per year.
