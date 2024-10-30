Indomet warns of heavy rains and flood risks across Dominican provinces

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Institute of Meteorology (Indomet) has issued a warning for heavy rainfall in several provinces across the Dominican Republic. A high-altitude trough combined with cloud remnants from a frontal system is causing moderate to heavy rains, along with thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Affected provinces include Puerto Plata, Espaillat, María Trinidad Sánchez, Samaná, Duarte, Hato Mayor, La Altagracia, El Seibo, and Monte Plata, with rainfall expected to continue for the next 24 to 48 hours. Indomet cautions that these conditions heighten the risk of flooding in rivers, streams, and urban and rural areas.

Indomet also notes a low but possible chance that a low-pressure area in the Caribbean Sea could develop into a tropical cyclone within the next seven days. Residents are advised to stay updated on meteorological bulletins and take safety precautions.