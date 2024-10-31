INTEC and Ricoh Dominicana launch first immersive digital classrooms

Santo Domingo.- Ricoh Dominicana has successfully automated two digital and immersive classrooms at the Santo Domingo Institute of Technology (INTEC) as part of a project aimed at modernizing educational spaces. This initiative provides students and teachers with technological tools to enhance the teaching and learning experience.

The new classrooms feature advanced technologies, including a state-of-the-art videoconferencing system, interactive screens, and improved connectivity solutions, enabling hybrid teaching that integrates both in-person and virtual education. This setup facilitates simultaneous connections across multiple classrooms and allows remote students to participate actively.

Julio Sánchez Mariñez, rector of INTEC, thanked Ricoh for their partnership, noting that it demonstrates a shared commitment to innovation and improving educational quality. He highlighted the potential for teachers abroad to conduct classes for students on-site or connected remotely, as well as the ability to record and replay sessions. This initiative reinforces INTEC’s mission to lead higher education in the Dominican Republic and strengthens its collaboration with strategic partners like Ricoh Dominicana.