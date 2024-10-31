National Police uncovers internal criminal network involved in ammunition theft

Santo Domingo.- An investigation led by state intelligence agencies, with support from Major General Ramón Antonio Guzmán Peralta, the Director General of the National Police, has uncovered a criminal network within the National Police involved in the illegal extraction and sale of ammunition from police depots. The investigation revealed participation from both senior and junior officers, highlighting the extensive nature of the operation and the government’s commitment to addressing corruption within public security.

The findings have been forwarded to the Public Prosecutor’s Office to initiate legal proceedings, reinforcing the government’s dedication to upholding the law and enhancing justice mechanisms in the Dominican Republic. To prevent future incidents, the Ministry of the Interior and Police plans to establish a joint supervision system with the National Police to ensure effective management of inventory and resources.