DNCD seizes 497 suspected cocaine packages

Santo Domingo.- Agents of the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD), along with Military Security at Caucedo Multimodal Port and the Customs Directorate (DGA), seized 497 packages suspected to contain cocaine. This discovery took place during an inspection at the port in Boca Chica, Santo Domingo, coordinated by the Public Ministry.

Intelligence reports led agents to scrutinize several containers bound for Hamburg, Germany. Suspicious anomalies appeared on scanner images of one container, prompting a detailed inspection. Upon opening, they found 20 multi-colored packages containing 497 smaller packages of what is believed to be cocaine. Authorities are now investigating to identify and prosecute those involved in the trafficking operation.

The DNCD and Public Prosecutor’s Office have enhanced joint efforts to intercept drug shipments hidden in agricultural products and other exports. Caucedo Port management has supported these efforts, which aim to curtail drug trafficking without disrupting legal trade. The seized packages have been sent to the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (Inacif) for confirmation of the substance and weight.