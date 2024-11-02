Respiratory problems affect children and adults

National Territory – Several types of respiratory viruses circulate in the Dominican Republic, affecting children and the adult population, warned Dr. Evangelina Soler, a pulmonologist.

He also assured that there is an evident increase in respiratory infections that affects the adult population more. The clinical presentations of these respiratory problems range from a common cold or a simple flu that affects people’s health status. Respiratory syncytial virus, metapneumovirus, some rhinoviruses, adenovirus and more cases of influenza are expected in the coming weeks, Soler said.

For the months of October, November and December, epidemiologically speaking there is a rebound in cases.

The drop in temperatures and the presence of atmospheric phenomena, such as rainfall, are taken into account.

Dr. Evangelina Soler

Care

Any respiratory infection can decimate health, so medical care at the extremes of life, such as children and the elderly, must be imposed.

Likewise, the pulmonologist emphasized that the adult population with risk factors should go to the doctor.

This week, the circulation of respiratory viruses was reported to be predominantly in the circulation of respiratory syncytial virus.

This virus has been circulating in the country since Epidemiological Week 35 and is maintained. Experts insist that these infections have a high incidence in young children and older people, who are more vulnerable to respiratory complications that the disease could aggravate.

Monitoring enables the detection of outbreaks, allocation of medical resources, and formulation of vaccination policies.

The Directorate of Epidemiology said this week that continuous epidemiological surveillance and the preparedness of health systems to detect and respond quickly are important.

Recommendations

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) recommends strengthening surveillance networks.

It also recommends ensuring resources for health services to adequately respond to high respiratory disease transmission seasons. The behavior of respiratory viruses worldwide and in the Americas region has been notably variable in recent years due to the interaction of multiple factors, such as SARS-CoV-2.

Other diseases

Other conditions can be exacerbated during the months of April and May, including asthma. Minors and people over 65 years of age can get complicated, so it is recommended to see the family doctor.

Health Centers

Emergencies in public and private centers report a greater number of consultations and emergencies