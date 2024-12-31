Dominican Republic reports 829% increase in reforestation over a decade

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic has made significant strides in its reforestation efforts, marking a substantial increase in forested areas over the past decade. According to the 2024 Environmental Statistics Yearbook released by the National Office of Statistics (ONE), the country has expanded its reforested land by a remarkable 829%, from 14,126 hectares in 2013 to an impressive 131,338 hectares in 2023.

The year 2023 witnessed the highest level of reforestation, surpassing previous records set in 2019 and 2013. However, the report also highlights fluctuations in reforestation rates, with declines observed in 2021 and 2022 primarily due to limited availability of imported seeds and prolonged droughts.

To accelerate these efforts, the Dominican government launched the National Reforestation and Ecosystem Restoration Plan in June 2023. This ambitious initiative aimed to plant 20 million seedlings across 320,000 tareas within two years, with the goal of restoring degraded forest ecosystems. To date, the plan has achieved a commendable 82% of its target.

Looking ahead, the government is committed to expanding reforestation efforts even further. José Elías González, Vice Minister of Forest Resources, announced plans for a second phase of the reforestation program, aiming to cover an additional 5,000 square kilometers of the country. While this ambitious goal presents significant challenges, including securing adequate funding, the government is determined to press forward.

The ONE’s Environmental Statistics Yearbook plays a vital role in monitoring the country’s environmental progress. By providing comprehensive data on reforestation, air and water quality, waste management, and other environmental indicators, the yearbook serves as a valuable resource for policymakers and stakeholders.

Beyond the numbers

The Dominican Republic’s reforestation efforts not only contribute to environmental conservation but also offer numerous socioeconomic benefits. By protecting watersheds, reducing soil erosion, and enhancing biodiversity, these initiatives support sustainable development and improve the livelihoods of local communities.

While significant progress has been made, challenges remain. Climate change, deforestation, and unsustainable land use practices continue to pose threats to the country’s forests. To address these challenges, ongoing efforts are needed to raise awareness about the importance of forest conservation, strengthen environmental regulations, and foster greater collaboration among government agencies, NGOs, and local communities.