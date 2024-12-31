Intrant highlights achievements in road safety

Intrant emphasized significant achievements in 2024, including the signing of the National Pact for Road Safety by President Luis Abinader and 121 organizations. This initiative aims to reduce traffic accidents and enhance compliance with Law No. 63-17 on mobility and road safety. The institution also conducted over 600 inspections, collecting over ten million pesos, and resumed issuing private transport operating licenses after a year-long hiatus.

Intrant CEO Milton Morrison highlighted improvements in governance and transparency, with governance indicators rising from 70 to 84 points and achieving a perfect score on the transparency index in the final quarter of 2024.