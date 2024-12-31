Intrant highlights achievements in road safety
Santo Domingo.- The National Institute of Transit and Land Transport (Intrant) conducted 4,636 technical inspections of public passenger transport units across 59 terminals as part of the “Awareness for Life: Christmas and New Year 2024-2025” operation led by the Emergency Operations Center (COE). These inspections addressed 495 tire repairs, 955 light replacements, and various other issues, including missing windows, mirrors, and safety equipment. Units with expired licenses, insufficient insurance, or other irregularities were prohibited from operating.
Intrant emphasized significant achievements in 2024, including the signing of the National Pact for Road Safety by President Luis Abinader and 121 organizations. This initiative aims to reduce traffic accidents and enhance compliance with Law No. 63-17 on mobility and road safety. The institution also conducted over 600 inspections, collecting over ten million pesos, and resumed issuing private transport operating licenses after a year-long hiatus.
Intrant CEO Milton Morrison highlighted improvements in governance and transparency, with governance indicators rising from 70 to 84 points and achieving a perfect score on the transparency index in the final quarter of 2024.
LOL…how about lights that actually work (Bavaro)? Funny that they let buses go with bad tires and lights, but if your documents were not in order (not safety related) you had your vehicle taken out of service.