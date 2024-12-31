Traffic accident on Sánchez Highway

The 911 system promptly coordinated emergency assistance, dispatching four ambulances to transport the injured—a 37-year-old woman, a 39-year-old woman, a 34-year-old man, and a 10-year-old girl—to various health centers. The 37-year-old woman suffered closed frontal trauma, severe pain in her right femur, and multiple lacerations. The 39-year-old woman had closed trauma to her hip, while the man sustained multiple traumas and lower back pain. Emergency responders, including the National Police, Digesett, and the Baní Fire Department, were involved in the operation.