Castillo clarified that no outstanding debts exist between the government and the contractor, fueling speculation that the delay stems from political or personal motives. “The Malespin company must publicly clarify whether it has connections with other state officials,” Castillo urged. The stalled project, initially designed to improve traffic flow and road safety, has sparked public concern and criticism, with some viewing it as part of a campaign against the current administration.

Citizens and authorities alike have called for an investigation into the work’s stagnation. Castillo emphasized the importance of transparency and accountability, urging swift action to address the apparent abandonment of this critical infrastructure project.