Dominican roads: 14 dead, 110 accidents during new year celebrations

Santo Domingo, DR.- The New Year’s festivities turned tragic in the Dominican Republic, with 14 fatalities and 110 traffic accidents reported between December 30, 2024, and January 1, 2025, according to the Center for Emergency Operations (COE).

Motorcycles accounted for a staggering 80% of the incidents, with 88 of the accidents involving bikers. Of the 14 people killed, 10 were motorcyclists, and 4 were traveling in light vehicles. The COE director, Juan Manuel Méndez, noted a troubling increase in accidents compared to the previous year, which saw 94 accidents and 10 deaths during the same period.

Beyond traffic accidents, the COE reported 174 cases of alcohol poisoning, including 29 minors aged 12 to 17. This marks a significant rise compared to 2023 when eight minors were affected. Additionally, 33 individuals were treated for food poisoning.

In another grim incident, two people were killed and two others injured during a street party, or “teteo,” in Villa Consuelo, Santo Domingo. The victims, Darlin Gil (21) and Sergio Arturo Soler (29), died at the scene of a 7 a.m. shootout, while two others remain hospitalized. Authorities have identified a suspect, Esmil Rivas, who is currently at large.

Efforts to curb traffic violations included 5,522 vehicle inspections and 11,506 traffic citations, yet reckless behaviors persisted. The General Directorate of Traffic Safety (Digesett) reported 58 drivers tested positive for alcohol during checkpoints, and thousands were fined for violations such as speeding, running red lights, and distracted driving.

The rising numbers of traffic accidents, fatalities, and intoxications underscore an urgent need for stricter enforcement and public awareness campaigns. COE Director Méndez advocated for higher fines to deter dangerous driving behaviors, emphasizing the need to prioritize safety over celebration.

The final report on the holiday safety operation, “Conciencia por la Vida” (Awareness for Life), is expected later this week. For now, the nation mourns the lives lost during what should have been a time of joy and renewal.