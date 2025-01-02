President Abinader to attend Puerto Rico Governor’s inauguration

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader will travel to San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Thursday to attend the inauguration of Jenniffer A. González Colón as the new governor. The ceremony will take place at the Capitol before noon.

Accompanying President Abinader are Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez, DGII Director Luis Valdez, Vice Minister of Consular and Migration Affairs Opinio Díaz Vargas, Office Director Noelia Shephard, CUSEP Director General Jimmy Arias, Dominican Consul César Cedeño, and Press Director Daniel García Archibald.

The president is expected to return to the Dominican Republic later in the afternoon.