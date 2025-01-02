Thousands gather for the 61st Battle of Faith at Olympic Stadium

Santo Domingo.- On January 1st, the 61st annual Battle of Faith, a prominent evangelical gathering, attracted thousands to the Olympic Stadium under the theme “Broken Cisterns.” Led by Pastor Ezequiel Molina Rosario, the event focused on reflection and spiritual renewal.

Doors opened at 2:00 p.m., with the program starting at 4:00 p.m. The gathering featured renowned Mexican singer and pastor Marcos Witt, along with local Christian music artists, who delivered praise and messages of hope to inspire attendees.

The Battle of Faith continues to be a cornerstone of national evangelical traditions, bringing believers together for a day of worship and spiritual growth.