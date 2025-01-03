Forest fire in Constanza extinguished

Constanza., DR.- A forest fire that affected a mountainous area in the Los Limoncitos community, located in the Constanza municipality, has been fully extinguished. Fire brigades worked tirelessly from Thursday afternoon, managing to control the blaze by early Friday morning.

The fire occurred in a steep area, largely covered with yaragua and patches of shrubby and tree vegetation. The municipal environmental office has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

Los Limoncitos is a rural area within the Valle Nuevo National Park.