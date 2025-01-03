Health centers in Dominican Republic provide refuge for Haitians

Santo Domingo.- Health centers in the Dominican Republic have become vital sanctuaries for Haitians seeking medical care without fear of deportation. The government’s intensified immigration raids, following its plan to expel 10,000 undocumented immigrants weekly, have heightened tensions. Many Haitians, like Yolanda, a young mother-to-be, rely on Dominican hospitals near the border for critical medical check-ups. Yolanda, eight months pregnant, expressed relief during her ultrasound, marking a moment of hope amid uncertainty. However, the influx of patients, many in poor health, strains public hospitals, especially near the border, where 90% of patients are reportedly foreigners.

At the Dajabón border crossing, the situation is starkly different. On market days, hundreds of Haitians cross into the Dominican Republic to buy essential goods, navigating strict security checks. Meanwhile, deportations continue unabated, with 76,000 people, mostly Haitians, expelled between October and December. Human rights organizations criticize the mass deportations, citing Haiti’s dire conditions of poverty and violence. Some Haitians delay hospital visits to avoid immigration authorities, who often monitor health centers for undocumented individuals. Despite this, medical staff emphasize their commitment to treating all patients, regardless of nationality or immigration status.

Dominican healthcare workers insist on providing equitable care, noting the high number of Haitian patients, especially pregnant women arriving without prior check-ups. While hospitals face resource constraints, staff prioritize humanitarian efforts, ensuring no one is turned away. A nurse with decades of experience shared her resolve to provide care despite challenges, underscoring the ethical duty to aid those in need. For many Haitians, Dominican hospitals represent not only medical support but also a critical lifeline amid the ongoing immigration crisis.

