Indomet forecasts cool and pleasant temperatures for this Saturday

Santo Domingo — The Dominican Institute of Meteorology (Indomet) reported that this Saturday, January 4, different locations in the country will have cool and pleasant temperatures due to an anticyclonic system.

“Weather conditions will continue with little rainfall; it continues to limit the cloud formations that generate rainfall of considerable accumulated over a large part of the Dominican territory,” says a statement from the institution.

The Indomet established that the influence of the northeasterly wind, as well as the indirect effects of a weak frontal system almost stationary to the north of the island in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean and in a state of dissipation, will cause occasional increases in cloudiness accompanied by weak and scattered rains.

Some communities that will be affected are Samaná, Puerto Plata, Duarte, María Trinidad Sánchez, Monte Plata, El Seibo, Hato Mayor, and San Pedro de Macorís, among others in the southeast region and the interior of the country.

Temperature

For Greater Santo Domingo, the minimum temperature will be between 19 °C and 21 °C and the maximum between 29 °C and 31 °C.