Neighborhoods ask MIP for anti-noise plan

Santo Domingo — Residents of the capital’s Cristo Rey, Capotillo, Villa Consuelo, Jardines del Norte, Los Ríos, Los Próceres, and Gualey sectors asked the Ministry of Interior and Police to carry out operations against noise in those districts. They suffer day and night from excessive loud music, unmuffled motorbike engines—a huge problem throughout the DR—and other scandals that alter healthy coexistence.

The community members expressed that street parties or parties in homes do not respect the day or time, disregarding the neighbors who work and that many are sick or older adults. On top of that, they explain that when they complain, they are attacked.