Viva Resorts Regatta will be held from January 17 to 19, 2020, in Cabarete

PUERTO PLATA.- The Viva Resorts Regatta will be held from January 17 to 19, 2020, on Cabarete Beach, the only annual Olympic class regatta recognized in the Caribbean.

The event marks the beginning of the world calendar of laser sailboat regattas and will attract the best sailors (sailing athletes) in the world to the country, thanks to the sponsorship of the Viva Wyndham Resorts hotel chain.

More than 30 participants will compete in a person’s Laser class, with representation from Argentina, the Netherlands, the United States, Canada, Germany, Australia and, of course, and the Dominican Republic.

World champions Peter Seidenberg of the United States and Wolfgang Gerz of Germany have already confirmed their participation. There will also be the Olympic Raúl Aguayo of the Dominican Republic.

Navigators will compete in three different categories: Standard Men, Radial Men, and Women.

The director of marketing and public relations of Viva Wyndham Resorts, Erika Sordo, explained that this type of event attracts the tourists of water sports that come by the wind and the waves that are so unique in our country, especially in Cabarete known as the international mecca for kitesurfing and windsurfing.

International projection

World Sailing, the international governing body for sailing, includes the results of this regatta in its worldwide classification, which makes it a very prestigious event on the world calendar of sailing.

In addition to the support of Viva Wyndham Resorts, the regatta has the support of Carib Wind, Seapro Watersports, and the Dominican Sailing Federation, whose president, Andrés Santana will be the main judge. ///