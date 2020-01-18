Jaca, an exotic fruit rich in nutrients and flavor

*Properties It contains protein, potassium, calcium, and iron, has an amazing resemblance to pork. Trend. It has become the new trendy food, among vegans.

SANTO DOMINGO. -Over the years human beings have become aware that health enters through the mouth, betting on eating tasty but healthy.

Not surprisingly, the global trend points to smart diets and personalized nutrition, placing this current in the top number one of gastronomy in 2020.

In this decade, the consumption of plant foods, the choice for fruits and herbs, will continue to grow, as they are ideal for light meals, but most importantly to prevent or alleviate health problems. A true example of this is the fruit jackfruit or jaca (Artocarpus heterophyllus), also known as jaca tree, which has become the new fashionable food, especially among vegans and vegetarians, for its amazing resemblance to pork.

This exotic fruit from southern Asia, from this year, will be globalized as coconut or papaya once did.

The personal vegetarian chef Orlando Féliz, who is a standard-bearer of maintaining or recovering health through the proper use of nutrition, offering natural dishes to his guests, highlights that he has prepared dishes on some occasions with this and usually weighs between 30 and 35 kilos. Many point to it as an unbeatable option for vegetarians, for the proteins it contains.

Very versatile

Feliz, who is an Ayurvedic Doctor, said that the seeds can be roasted and incorporated into snacks since they are rich in protein, potassium, calcium, and iron. He says that his recent success in countries like the United States is due to the fact that it is a potent plant-based meat alternative.

This fruit can be obtained in the Dominican Republic in some specialized vegan stores, exotic fruit farms such as Taino Farm or in its bio version on websites.

Some of the benefits it provides to health:

• Good for the immune system, as it contains moderate levels of vitamin C, an antioxidant that helps fight free radicals and protects you from colds and other diseases.

• Improves digestion due to its richness in fiber.

• It can help prevent cancer, given the presence of phytonutrients, such as lignans, isoflavones, and saponins, which have anti-cancer properties. It also contains many carotenoids.

• Increase energy levels thanks to B vitamins, particularly vitamin B6. In addition, it has a high content of complex carbohydrates, with a lower glycemic load than wheat or rice.

• Helps maintain blood pressure and heart health due to its moderate potassium levels.

• It is good for the eyes, it contains vitamin A, as well as beta-carotene, lutein, and zeaxanthin, which helps improve vision and protects eye health.

• Improves skin health and reduces aging. The water content in the fruit helps keep your skin hydrated and young, while antioxidants help slow the aging process.

• Boosts bone health, rich in calcium and helps promote healthy bones.

—1— How to use

Dishes such as tacos and sandwiches, also used for vegetable versions of shredded chicken.

—2— Nutritional value

Two cups of jackfruit contain 310 calories and 6 grams of fiber.

—3— Great texture

When consumed when the piece is still young and immature, it absorbs the taste of any marinade and spice.

—4— Where he works

Chef Orlando Féliz restaurant is located at Doctor Piñeiro Street, # 153, University Zone. Contact: 829-973-1717.