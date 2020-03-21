Hotels in the northern area begin to close their doors

Puerto Plata

The hotels in the northern zone have begun to close their doors and take precautionary measures for their clients and employees following the protocol of the official health organizations so that in the next few days the hotel sector in the region will be almost completely closed, leaving mainly condominium rentals available.

In accordance with the provisions of the authorities and the state of emergency in the country, the hotel facilities will be closing their doors until the end of the exception period and the normalization of flights.

The Bahía Príncipe hotels, in Río San Juan, Blue Jact Tar, and Puerto Plata Village, in Playa Dorada, Casa 21, Habi Dominicana, Las Margaritas, Sosúa By The Sea, Century 21 in Sosúa, El Magnífico, Kite are currently closed Beach, Ocean Manor and Natura Cabaña, in Cabarete.

This Saturday they will be closing Be Live Collection Marien, in Costa Dorada, Emotions, in Playa Dorada, and Bachata Beach in Maimón, while for Monday 23 the Sunscape, VH Gran Ventana, VH Atmosphere and Casa Colonial in Playa Dorada will do so. Followed, on the 25th by V Heavens in that same complex, Millenium and Viva Wyndham in Cabarete and the Senator Puerto Plata will follow between March 29 and 31.

Lifestyle Holidays has sales closed, but operates for its VIP club clients, Sea Horse Ranch has its rental operations closed and only serves residents of the complex.

According to the data collected by the hotel associations and the Destination Cluster, it is expected that the emergency period will be over and as the regularization of flights begins, the properties will gradually resume their operations.