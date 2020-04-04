Police prevent visitors from entering Puerto Plata to prevent coronavirus

Santiago, RD

Police and General Directorate of Traffic Safety and Ground Transportation (Digesett) agents requisition vehicles that enter Puerto Plata, preventing entry to those who do not reside in that province.

Some drivers are returning Puerto Platans and those who say they will remain in Puerto Plata are allowed entry.

Trucks with food and medicine pass smoothly, as do trucks with protective gear against the coronavirus.

Drivers consulted by Listín Diario see the measure as positive, which seeks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.