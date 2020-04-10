Police officer and driver die at Puerto Plata Public Hospital from Coronavirus

PUERTO PLATA.- Two men residing in the Sabaneta municipal district of Yásica, died today as a result of COVID-19, both of whom had been hospitalized for several days at the Ricardo Limardo University Teaching Hospital in this city.

The first to expire was the major of the National Police Luis Alberto Peralta Guerrero, who commanded the crew of the Sabaneta de Yásica uniforms, who was admitted to the public hospital of “La Novia del Atlántico” after presenting symptoms of the Coronavirus.

Also, in the isolation area of ​​the aforementioned State healthcare center, the driver Carmelo López Polanco, who was driving a school bus, died in that town located in the eastern part of the province of Puerto Plata.

According to López Polanco’s wife, his spouse died as a result of COVID-19 since he had more than a week in the hospital with symptoms of that condition in the area enabled for Coronavirus patients at the Ricardo Limardo Hospital.

Given this situation, the authorities of the Ministry of Public Health reported that 52 positive cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Puerto Plata province, for an increase of 10 new cases, now with these two deaths.