Four Cabarete hotels serve tourists who are still stranded

Four Cabarete hotels are still open due to the presence of tourists who still remain in the country due to flight restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic that affects the country and the rest of the world.

The complexes that continue to operate regularly in the referred area in Puerto Plata are Areca Apartment Hotel, Casa Maravilla Ecolodge, Seawinds At Punta Goleta and Velero Beach Resort, according to local press.

In this sense, tourism authorities in Puerto Plata said that the hotels in Cabarete that remain open operate with a minimum number of its workers, as a way of safeguarding the health and well-being of its staff.

“In Cabarete, these four hotels will be operating until their guests can return to their countries of residence, since commercial flights around the world are almost nil, due to the health crisis caused by the Coronavirus,” they indicated.

The aforementioned hotels in Cabarete and other locations in the Dominican Republic that are still operating in a special way, do so in strict compliance with the provisions established by the Ministry of Public Health, to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.