Public Works will intervene Puerto Plata with disinfection and cleaning operation

Santo Domingo.-The Ministry of Public Works and Communications (MOPC), together with construction companies and concrete mixers, will intervene this Sunday in the province of Puerto Plata, in the different sectors and points of concentration of people with its operation of disinfection and cleaning in its fight to prevent the spread of the coronavirus COVID 19.

According to a note, the day begins at 9:00 in the morning at the intersection of the Malecon with Cristóbal Colón Avenue.

The brigades of workers with brushes, spinning trucks, tank trucks, sweepers, dump trucks

will be used in the cleaning and disinfection work to eliminate the virus.

The brigades and the top trucks will apply detergents, and the tank trucks then water with sodium hypochlorite.