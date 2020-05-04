At least 47 confirmed COVID-19 in Puerto Plata after pilgrim caravan

Santo Domingo, DR

From the caravan of the “pilgrim of Villa Altagracia,” Mildomio Adames, to the new Public Health report, there have been at least 47 new positive cases in Puerto Plata.

According to bulletin number 46 of the Ministry of Public Health, in the last few hours, six new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Puerto Plata, for a cumulative total of 245 positives.

Also, bulletin 46 details that there are at least three new deaths in Puerto Plata for a cumulative 17 deaths.

Last Sunday, April 26, hundreds of people broke the social distancing measure in Puerto Plata, where the pilgrim from Villa Altagracia went to throw a cross on Camacho beach, in order to make the coronavirus disappear in Dominican territory.

Given the large accumulation of people who attended the caravan, last Monday it was decided to place an epidemiological cordon in Puerto Plata for seven days that would expire tomorrow, Tuesday.

In the last week, an average of 6.57 new cases per day has been confirmed in Puerto Plata.

The 46th bulletin of the Ministry of Public Health reported that the confirmed cases of coronavirus amounted to 8,235, with the sum of 281 new infected.

While the deceased in the Dominican Republic has risen to 346.