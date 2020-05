Santo Domingo.- In the last week and a half, since the ‘pilgrim’ caravan in Puerto Plata until Wednesday, at least 66 people have tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to Public Health, Puerto Plata registered in the last hours three cases of coronavirus for a total 263 positives, 53 recovered and 18 deaths.

It said that on Tuesday, May 5, five new cases were reported, for a total 261, with 51 recovered.