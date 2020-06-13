The Ocean Club Group carries out program to preserve mangrove ecosystem on north coast of Dominican Republic

With the aim of contributing to the preservation and care of the vegetation in the Boca de Yásica area, the tourism investment group The Ocean Club Group began the Manglar Ecosystem Restoration program, together with the subsidiaries of Puerto Plata and Sosúa -Cabarete of the Dominican Association of Tourist Press (Adompretur), on the occasion of World Environment Day.

Ambra Attus, in charge of the company’s social responsibility, explained that the initiative was carried out in order to sensitize the communities in the area to the need to protect the ecosystem since it is the main subsistence resource for its inhabitants.

“At The Ocean Club Group we look after the best environmental interests in the area, through a sustainable and high-level tourism model for the benefit of the people of Cabarete,” he said.

The La Boca hotel project, of the Ritz-Carlton Reserve line, developed by the tourism investment group The Ocean Club Group in Cabarete, seeks to recover the biodiversity of the area and promote social development through the implementation of a sustainability plan which has as its central axis the quality of life of the people and the protection of the environment.

Ritz-Carlton Reserve is an exclusive collection of private refuges in carefully selected exotic locations, hidden in the most exquisite corners of the world that have extraordinary natural beauty. It is intended for experienced collectors who appreciate nature and culture infused with rare luxury.

Adolph Gottschalk, an expert in botany and landscaping, and Manuel Alejandro Rodríguez, president of the Fundación Ecológica Maguá, accompanied the journalists and executives of the project on the tour in which they explained the characteristics of mangroves and their importance in the vegetation of the area.

“Mangroves help protect the coasts from erosion and trap sediment and leaf litter between their roots, helping to fill and recover soil. Furthermore, they are used for passive recreation and tourist activities,” said Gottschalk.

Mangroves also provide critical shelter for a multitude of juvenile marine life.

On the other hand, Rodríguez expressed that the Maguá Ecological Foundation has joined The Ocean Club Group with the intention of recovering the mangrove ecosystem that once flourished there and making way for the repopulation of the area.

On an environmental level, the company, which has the Environmental License granted by the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources, seeks to make natural resources more efficient and preserve the biodiversity of the area.

An example of this is that, of a total of 1,350,403.18 m2 of property, only 4% of the land will be dedicated to the construction of accommodation and other services, according to a statement.

The project will have an ecological restoration program that will help increase its ecosystem functions and increase its biodiversity, eventually turning the Boca de Yásica area into the most biodiverse area of ​​the north coast through vigilance, environmental protection, reforestation, sanitation, waste management and reintroduction of species in the area, an unprecedented program in this area of ​​the country.