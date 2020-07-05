Citizens begin to visit Puerto Plata beaches after lifting restrictions in Dominican Republic

PUERTO PLATA.- Dozens of people have come to the beaches of Puerto Plata after all the resorts were closed for more than three months due to the state of emergency and curfew decreed by the COVID-19 health crisis.

Puerto Plata people of different ages have taken a dip in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean after several weeks of official impediment, a restriction that was lifted this July 1 with the reopening of tourism.

In the last hours, the influx of people to the beaches of this city of San Felipe de Puerto Plata has been observed, where children, adolescents, and adults bathe in the sun and following guidelines to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

In addition to the Cofresí, Costámbar, Poza del Castillo, Acapulco, Camacho, Long Beach, Marapicá, El Pueblito and Playa Dorada beaches, bathers also go to the beaches of Bergantín, Cangrejos, Sosúa and Cabarete.

It should be noted that the authorities have released a protocol where the use of the beaches is established and signs have been placed warning about the new maximum capacity provided by the physical distance.