Puerto Plata cable car will operate from Wednesday to Sunday

The management of the Puerto Plata tourist cable car announced that it will reduce its operations from seven to five days a week.

The means of transport will only operate from Wednesday to Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. While on weekends it will work from 8:30 am to 3:00 pm

Rafael Núñez, director-general of the cable car, explained that the new state of emergency established by the authorities forced them to change their work hours.

“We made the decision to reduce our service hours to five days a week to comply with the official provisions to reduce the impact of COVID-19, ” said Núñez.

He said that the size of the ecological park at the top of the Loma Isabel de Torres and the measures taken for the use of the Cable Car guarantee that the funicular can be visited with all reliability and safety, always maintaining the required social distance.

He indicated that during the time the pandemic persists, they have chosen to divide the workforce into two groups with a monthly rotation scheme, which will allow them to keep half working with full salary and the other half suspended with 50% of their salary.