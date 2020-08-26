11 destinations in the north of the DR that you cannot miss
The travel influencer, Keila Rodríguez, shares a route so that you can discover the best destinations in the north of the country on your next trip
Traveling is an activity that almost everyone likes. And usually, when we travel out of the city it is always more exciting to do it for several days. For this reason, the travel influencer Keila Rodríguez shared a series of routes on her Instagram account so that as soon as you have the opportunity, you can enjoy a different corner of the country.
As he explained, one of his favorite routes is the one that includes Puerto Plata, Sosua, and Cabarete. For those who wish to visit the area, they do not necessarily have to do the route as is, but here are some options of places that you cannot miss.
Fricolandi: According to Keila, this is a beautiful and super different place but it is preferable to visit it on a weekday, it is in Luperón. Nearby there is an area with a lot of history that is worth a visit.
Central Park: this is another of the spaces recommended by the instagramer, as she says you have a lot to see there, from its beautiful Glorieta, little streets with colorful houses, Amber Museum, Umbrella Street, the “pink” walk, a flirty ice cream shop, beautiful restaurants, etc.
Cable car: this is a mandatory stop if you haven’t been there yet, go! Worth it. It is something special about Puerto Plata and the Country.
La Puntilla Park: this place according to the traveler is perfect for walking and learning a little about POP’s history with beautiful views.
Laguna Sov: “a beautiful place, especially for children. Truly one of the few places in the country with so many different and interactive children’s areas,” he says.
Transparent kayak in Playa Sosua: the traveler says “what an experience, yes, prepare those arms.”
Playa Chiquita: this beach, as its name says, is a small, hidden beach, it is the door to a great treasure, taking a bath in these waters will be spectacular.
Cabarete Caves: this is a walk that must be done with care, but it is well worth it for what you will see inside the cave, a very exciting experience.
Eat at the Rest. Hotel Piergiorgio Palace: this place has one of the best views in the Area. “This hotel for me is even historical and to be able to visit it and spend some time appreciating the view is UFF.”
Sanador River and its beautiful Jacuzzis: as his family explains this is a very special place. “Here we had a great day, jumping, swimming, and getting to know the area. It’s beautiful.”
Cayo Arena: this area is the starting point to get to know the beautiful Cayo Arena, the photos of this place speak for themselves, the walk there includes a tour of the mangroves.