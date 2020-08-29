The new governor of Puerta Plata, Dominican Republic takes office

PUERTO PLATA.- In an act held in the conference room of the Government, the Vice Minister of the Ministry of the Interior and Police, Ángela Jaquez, the new governor of the province of Puerto Plata, Claritza Rochtte de Senior, who in her speech made known the points to work on in its management. Today / External Source 08/28/20

PUERTO PLATA.- President Luis Abinader, through decree 340-20, appointed Dr. Claritza Rochtte Peralta de Senior, as the new civil governor of this Atlantic province.

The new representative of the Executive Power was sworn in by Abinader in a ceremony held in the Los Embajadores room of the National Palace, in conjunction with the new 31 provincial governors of the Dominican Republic.

Rochtte Peralta de Senior, a native of the municipality of Luperón, is a doctor of medicine with a specialty in dentistry, she shares a professional profession with her husband, Dr. Alestris Senior Meyreles, and her daughter, Dr. Jessica Senior Rochtte.

It should be noted that Rochtte Peralta, during the electoral campaign, was the coordinator in the entire province of Puerto Plata of the Luis Abinader Organization (Ola), a powerful movement that brought together prominent personalities through the External Sector.

Rochtte said that she feels committed to her people and that the Puerto Plata will have the doors open in the governorship “because I assumed this position of serving with great humility.”

She reported that she has a plan that covers the nine municipalities of the province, ranging from renovations of spaces to the completion of infrastructure. The priority, Rochtte said, is her commitment to the youth of her entire jurisdiction.

The vice president of the Republic was present at the swearing-in ceremony; Raquel Peña, in addition to Lisandro Macarrulla, Minister of the Presidency; José Ignacio Paliza, administrative minister of the Presidency; the Minister of Women, Mayra Jiménez and Roberto Fulcar, Minister of Education.