Municipal council of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic place bio-fencing to avoid contamination of the Atlantic/Caribbean

In an unprecedented event, the municipal council of San Felipe de Puerto Plata yesterday began a process of placing ecological bio-fences on the coast of this city.

The initiative aims to prevent the contamination of the coastal shoreline with plastics and other solid waste that is dragged from the tributaries to the Caribbean region of the Atlantic Ocean along the entire length of the Malecón.

This project, approved by Mayor Roquelito García, was conceived by the Urban Planning department of the local City Council, led by engineer Óliver Nazario Brugal, who coordinated the placement of the first bio-fence that will be placed in a ravine that flows almost in front of the Multicentro La Sirena.

Nazario Brugal explained that the ecological bio-fences are a kind of traps, which will prevent waste and solid waste such as plastic bottles and polyurethane cups from reaching the ocean, which will significantly reduce pollution on the beaches located on the Malecón in Puerto Plata.

“The ecological bio-fences are an artisan barrier made with ties, mesh and plastic bottles, which stops all the solid waste that is floating on the surface of the water and every three days brigades of municipal workers will proceed to remove the waste,” he said. Nazario Brugal.

It was specified that in the new project carried out by the San Felipe de Puerto Plata Municipal Mayor’s Office, various social organizations have been given participation, such as the Boys Scouts, the Clean Ocean Foundation (FOL), and the “Sin Mareo” movement.